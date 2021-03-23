Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Cumberland Mall in Cobb County Tuesday evening.
Cobb County police confirm one of the two victims is a child. Authorities have not yet identified the victims at this time.
Preliminary information indicated that the shooting was between at least two separate suspect vehicles which had left the scene before officers arrived.
The shooting happened in the parking lot on the north side of the Cumberland Mall near Buffalo Wild Wings.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as details become available.
