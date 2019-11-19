WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- "We're fighting a cancer diagnosis umm... something like that shakes you," said April Harris who's son is fighting cancer.
For three-year-old cancer patient Hyrum Harris and his family, some days are easier than others.
"We have to figure out whether or not we're going to let it beat us up, or whether or not we're going to find the tiniest bit of joy within our day and move forward with that because that's what's going to carry us through," said April.
Hyrum and the family recently received a huge piece of joy, a personal message from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"This little boy is one of coolest little boys around and one of the strongest because he is a fighter and right now this little boy is in the fight for his life," said The Rock in his message to Hyrum.
Hyrum's favorite movie and character is Maui from the movie Moana voiced by The Rock.
The Hollywood A-lister heard about Hyrum's condition and was compelled to let him know he's not alone.
"I'm a big fan of Maui too, I'm also a big fan of yours even though again you don't know me. Stay strong and thanks for inspiring everybody around you including myself," said Johnson.
"Dwayne said his name several times Hyrum and Hyrum would point to himself, Hyrum, like he knew for a second this was a special thing that someone had done for him," said April.
His mother said the family has a long road ahead but moments like this help and she knows Hyrum truly is a fighter like his hero.
"I'm so lucky he's.. he's.. just my... my little rock!" said April.
The family has set up a FoFundMe page for those who are able to help.
