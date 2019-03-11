STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (CBS46) The Red Cross is helping 11 people pick up the pieces of their lives after a fire left them without a place to stay Monday morning.
DeKalb County crews arrived to a townhome on Rankin Street where smoke and flames had overtaken the residence. The cause of fire remains unknown at this time.
Among those displaced is a two-year-old who was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is providing the four displaced families with emotional support, food, clothing and temporary lodging.
