COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- During a welfare check at a Cobb County home early Friday afternoon, a police officer was reported injured due to gunfire.
Around 12:52 p.m. officers responded to a call to check on the welfare of a child believed to be living in a shack behind a home on Maxham Road in Austell. During the investigation, an officer was attacked by a dog in the area. Authorities say the second officer then fired his handgun and struck the attacking dog, however, one round struck the first officer in the hand as well.
The injured officer suffered from non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As for the dog, it was picked up by the Cobb County Police Animal Control. The status of the dog is not known at this time.
No child was located during this incident, police told CBS46 News.
