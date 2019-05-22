STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) Staff members at a DeKalb County elementary school dealt with a frightening situation after a child was bitten by a snake on the playground.
The incident happened at Smoke Rise Elementary School in Stone Mountain and it’s a reminder to all that snakes are very common in the state.
Children were playing outside on the playground when a snake bit a second-grade student.
Emergency personnel determined that the snake was not venomous, but the student was taken to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution.
A school spokesperson released this statement to CBS46 News regarding the situation:
“The school has contacted animal control and DeKalb County school district operations, both of which are sending crews out. In addition, extra staff will be on site to monitor the playground as a precautionary measure."
Although the vast majority of snakes are not venomous, it's a reminder to make sure children know the dangers of snakes. If you see a snake, simply walk away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.