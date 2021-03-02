Child dead after alleged abuse by trusted babysitter, family friend

A child is dead after abuse so unconscionable that the parents of two-year-old Fallon Gantt want their former babysitter to “rot in hell”.
Prior to the Fallon's death, her caregiver reportedly Googled, “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children.” Now, the parents are speaking out with a cautionary tale on who you hire as a babysitter.
“I’m sure it’ll be ok someday,” said Cameron Gantt. “I know it’ll get easier as time goes on. You know, what it seems like it’s just getting worse. You know it doesn’t seem like it’s getting better.”
To this day, Kristin and Cameron Gantt do not know why any of this happened. The babysitter they trusted, who’s daughter trick-or-treated with their own, is now an alleged killer.
On December 9th, 2020, 29-year-old Kristie Flood called the Gantts in tears, saying little Fallon had fallen at the playground while in her care. Fallon's mother, Kristin, rushed to the hospital, as the Gantts desperately hoped this to be an accident.
The police searched the babysitter's cell phone, where they found Google searches for “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children.”
Justice for Fallon is now a hashtag spreading on social media. Whether it's with car magnets or face masks, the Gantts have a new mission: preventing child abuse.
The Gantt family trusted their sitter and friend of five years, but now they want others to know who you leave your kids with when you are not around should never be taken lightly.
Experts say always perform a background check, make sure caregivers have numerous positive references, and make sure you are certain a babysitter or nanny is worthy of watching your baby.
Flood and her boyfriend, Jeffery Meyers, have both been charged in Fallon’s murder. Neither have entered pleas to the charges they face.
Initially, Flood allegedly claimed the toddler hit her head on a slide at the playground, but police allege her severe injuries were inflicted on her by Flood.
Flood has been charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of cruelty to children in the 1st-degree.
Meyers is expected to be charged with individual counts of cruelty to children and murder, both second-degree felonies.
