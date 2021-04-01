Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed head-on into another, killing a child and critically injuring one man.
Atlanta Police were patrolling near Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Metropolitan Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were alerted to a stolen Honda Pilot in the area. They soon spotted the vehicle, which fled once the driver noticed the officers.
Soon after fleeing, the stolen Honda crashed head-on into another vehicle near the 1400 block of Lakewood Avenue, critically injuring the occupants of the second vehicle: a man and a 5-year-old child. Authorities reported that the child later died of his injuries, while the man was still noted as in critical condition.
The suspects were identified as 17-year-old Demarcus Laney, the vehicle's passenger, and a 15-year-old driver. Laney was charged with Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 18 and released on a citation. The teen driver was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and released to a parent.
Police are still investigating the crash and the circumstances surrounding it. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as the investigation continues.
