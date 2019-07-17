GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a heartbreaking turn of events, CBS46 has learned that a nine-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Lanier a week ago has passed.

Ethan Chen, who would have turned 10 in November, went missing at the beach are near Margaritaville at Lanier Island on July 11.  

He was soon located in the water. Life guards quickly sprang into action and pulled the boy from the water. His father, Libao Chen, also had to be rescued after he jumped in the water to grab his son.

Chen remains listed in critical condition.  

