RABUN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother in Rabun County was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.
Police found a body of a deceased 1-year-old child in a pool at a home on Grapevine Lane.
The child was unresponsive and was immediately transported to a local hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.
According to the autopsy report, the child’s death was a result of drowning.
Police identified the mother of the child as Jacklyn Frady; she was charged with second degree and cruelty to children.
The incident remains under investigation.
