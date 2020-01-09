DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Middle school officials were on high alert Thursday when a 12-year-old child said he was almost kidnapped while walking to his bus stop.
The boy said the terrifying incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 4600 block of Latchwood Drive and Post Ridge Trail. The man exited a four-door sedan and attempted to grab the boy's arm.
The boy managed to get away unharmed and rode the bus to school.
DeKalb County police are reviewing home surveillance footage in the area for clues. The boy described the man as white, in his 20's to 30's, has low-cut hair, a dark blonde beard and a rose tattoo on one of his hands. He was last known to have on all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7850, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
