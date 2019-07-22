HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators in Henry County want to know who fired as many as two-dozen bullets into a Hampton home striking a young girl. The parents of 12-year-old Layla Kendall are in shock.
“Somebody knows something, that’s for sure. Somebody knows something; and they need to speak up. This is heartbreaking,” Layla’s mother, Latrice Cannon said.
Their daughter is fighting for her life, just days after celebrating a birthday.
“She’s doing the best that she can in the state that she’s in right now. She’s definitely communicating with us the best that she can,” Cannon said.
Last Thursday, Layla was at a friend’s home in the Pates Lake subdivision in Hampton when at least two people started banging on the front door and then began shooting into the home. Her friend’s mother, Shawna, was there when it happened.
“They started shooting up the house and this is where one of the bullets came in at and this bullet entered the dining room,” Shawna said.
From there the bullet went into the kitchen where Layla was cooking, striking her in the neck.
“It sounded like a machine gun. It was just going off back to back to back to back,” Shawna said.
Henry County Police are now investigating the shooting. At this point the only information they have released is that there was a dark grey BMW seen leaving the area after the incident happened.
“I believe there is a motive; or I believe the teenagers that live there know something. I strongly believe the teenagers that live there know something,” Cannon said. “I think we just want justice, we want answers. Somebody knows something, that’s for sure.”
If you have any information in the call you are asked to call police. Also, Layla's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help off set the mounting medical expenses.
