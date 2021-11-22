ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after being shot around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 700 block of Park Regency Place in northeast Atlanta.
Police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with another male and was shot. After he was shot, he attempted to drive away but crashed a short distance away. Police found a child, who was not injured, in the vehicle.
At this time, it appears that the victim and shooter knew each other and this is an isolated incident. Investigators are working on gathering enough information to identify the shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
