ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A child who was caught in the middle of a domestic dispute was found safe early Friday afternoon in Atlanta.
The dispute happened near the intersection of I-20 and Capital around 1:20 p.m.
A woman told officers that her child’s father took her vehicle and drove off with their child in the backseat.
After canvassing the area, police were able to locate the child safely.
Officials have not released any further information at this time.
This is an on-going investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.