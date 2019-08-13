GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The driver who allegedly hit a child in Gwinnett County has been charged. 

The crash happened outside of The Pointe at Norcross Apartments on the 3600 block of Park Colony Drive on Tuesday.

Police said the 12 year-old boy was in the cross walk when he was struck. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the driver, Mercedes Hunt of Alpharetta, stayed on the scene after the child was hit. 

"He said the child who was crossing the street pushed the button and the lady don't stop, she keep going," one witness said through a translator.

"This time of year, we have a lot of children going back to school," Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "It's important for all drivers be aware of their surroundings."

Hunt is charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

WATCH: Gwinnett County Police press conference on crash

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.