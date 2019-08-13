GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A child is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County.
The crash happened outside of The Pointe at Norcross Apartments on the 3600 block of Park Colony Drive.
Police say the 12 year-old boy was in the cross walk when he was struck. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Accident Update: The child pressed the button for the crosswalk and proceeded across the street. He was struck by a black Kia Sedona. pic.twitter.com/27vcKc8uBr— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 13, 2019
The driver stayed on the scene and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.
"He said the child who was crossing the street pushed the button and the lady don't stop, she keep going," one witness said through a translator.
Accident Update: The 12 year old boy was carrying his backpack at the time of the impact. He was transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/N0vRcb1q1y— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 13, 2019
"This time of year, we have a lot of children going back to school," Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "It's important for all drivers be aware of their surroundings."
All southbound lanes on South Norcross Tucker Road were shut down near Park Colony Drive but they have since reopened.
WATCH: Gwinnett County Police press conference on crash
Just arrived to Gwinnett County where police say a child was struck by a car and has serious injuries. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/cIRJfahR61— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) August 13, 2019
