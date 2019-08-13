GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A child is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County.

The crash happened outside of The Pointe at Norcross Apartments on the 3600 block of Park Colony Drive.

Police say the 12 year-old boy was in the cross walk when he was struck. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

The driver stayed on the scene and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

"He said the child who was crossing the street pushed the button and the lady don't stop, she keep going," one witness said through a translator.

"This time of year, we have a lot of children going back to school," Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "It's important for all drivers be aware of their surroundings."

All southbound lanes on South Norcross Tucker Road were shut down near Park Colony Drive but they have since reopened.

