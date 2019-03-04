LEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Severe weather in Lee County, Ala. claimed the life of a young girl on Sunday.
Taylor Thornton, a student at Lee-Scott Academy, died as a result of a tornado that ravaged much of the county in the early evening.
Lee-Scott Academy released the following statement:
"With sadness this morning, we share that Taylor Thornton, a 4th grader at Lee-Scott Academy, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus as the result of the severe weather event in Lee County yesterday.
Our hearts at Lee-Scott Academy are broken this morning. Please pray for the Thornton family, our students, faculty, and staff during this difficult time.
We as Warriors stand strong together for our families and friends in Lee County!"
A GoFundMe has been started for the family.
