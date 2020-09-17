DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A child suffered injuries Thursday evening after being pinned under a tree in Decatur.
Fire crews managed to rescue the child who was then transported to a children's hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An elderly female also appears to be trapped under the fallen tree.
Crews are still at the scene.
#breaking One person has been injured and taken to hospital due to a toppled tree in Decatur. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/UKaUYnjZZe— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 17, 2020
