Police are looking for two men accused of injuring a young child while opening fire inside a DeKalb County home on Sunday.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 3100 block of Fairington Drive. DeKalb County Police say the child's mother told them that two men she didn't know entered her home and began shooting. The 7 year-old boy was struck and taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. His identity has not been released.
The men fled the scene and are still being sought. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7850.
