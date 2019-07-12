SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for a man accused of firing several shots into a vehicle, injuring a four year-old boy.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on July 2 at the Citgo gas station on Stonewall Tell Road in South Fulton.
Police say the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle and was captured on surveillance video with his hands down his pants, taunting another vehicle in the parking lot.
As both vehicles were leaving, the suspect allegedly fired at least five shots into the second vehicle, shattering glass and injuring the child who was in the back seat.
The child sustained injuries to his face and arm and was taken to Egleston Children's Hospital for treatment.
if you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
