A man killed his 11-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say.
Gwinnett Police were conducting a random area check at Bethesda Park around 11:30 p.m. on April 17 when they found a car parked at the back of the parking lot. When police approached the vehicle, the found the bodies 45-year-old Ignacio Ramos and his 11-year-old daughter, Valeria Ramos.
Both died from at least one gunshot wound. Police believe Ignacio killed Valera before turning the gun on himself.
Detectives are working to identify a motive. Anyone with information should call detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
