ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A female child was pronounced dead after being ejected from a Ford Ranger during a single-vehicle accident on northbound I-85 Monday evening.
A trooper responded to the scene near I-85 and 17th Street where the vehicle was found overturned.
The ejected child was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where she succumb to her injuries. Three other occupants of the vehicle were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Atlanta Police are investigating the crash.
