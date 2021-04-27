CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A child was killed Tuesday while trying to cross a busy Clayton County highway on an ATV.

Around 4:26 p.m., Clayton County Police officers to the scene of a fatal accident on Highway 138 Southwest at Embassy Trace in Riverdale.

According to reports, the accident involved a juvenile on an ATV who had been attempting to cross the highway when he was struck and killed by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and details such as the child's name and age have not yet been released.

All lanes of Highway 138 through Clayton County was shut down following the incident, with the Clayton County Sheriff confirming that all lanes traveling both east and west are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.

