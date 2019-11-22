CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cherokee County man was sentenced Friday for sexually molesting a young boy in an Acworth home.
Christopher Shane Reed, 36, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.
Reed was arrested last October after the child told his mother and school counselor that on two separate occasions, Reed invited the child to play video games in his home. According to the District Attorney, after the first incident, Reed showed the child his pistol and directed him not to tell anyone.
“This 36-year-old defendant used the allure of video games to draw an innocent boy into his home in order to perpetrate indecent acts upon him,” said Assistant District Attorney Randall Ivey. “And, because he knew what he was doing was wrong, he used the threat of a firearm to scare the child into staying quiet.”
When Reed is released, he must serve probation for the remainder of his life. He will also be a registered sex offender with special conditions including no contact of any kind with minors under the age of 18. He is also prohibited from contact with the victim or any member of his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.