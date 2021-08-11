CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—County prosecutors announced the completion of its first felony jury trial in Clayton County Superior Court since the start of the pandemic.
The trial started on August 2.
Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Hawkins accused Michael A. McKellar of child molestation and sodomy. Prosecutors said McKellar molested his stepdaughter for over three years.
On August 10, jurors returned a guilty verdict.
The judge sentenced McKellar to life in prison, and he will be required to register as a sex offender if he is paroled.
The case involved multiple witnesses from across the country.
“I am so grateful to my staff, the victims, and, most importantly, the citizens of Clayton County for bearing with us as we navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. While the courtroom and procedures looked different with the enhanced health and safety protocols, I am proud of my entire team for persevering and securing a conviction, not just for the sake of the child victims in this case, but for the safety of the citizens of Clayton County. I would also like to thank all of the citizens that did their civic duty and responded to the jury summons as there can be no justice without jurors,” said District Attorney Tasha Mosley.
