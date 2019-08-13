GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A young child has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County.
The crash happened at The Pointe at Norcross Apartments on the 3600 block of Park Colony Drive.
The child was taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
All southbound lanes on South Norcross Tucker Road are shut down near Park Colony Drive as a result. No word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.
Just arrived to Gwinnett County where police say a child was struck by a car and has serious injuries. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/cIRJfahR61— Adam Harding (@HardingReports) August 13, 2019
