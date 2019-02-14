Tucker, GA (CBS46) Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Lavista Road in Tucker.
Not many details are known about the crash, including the extent of injuries sustained.
No word on if any charges will be filed.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
