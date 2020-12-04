A local man is now behind bars following a shooting that killed a child Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.
Police say the female victim was on the 1800 block of Madras Court in Lithonia. The 5-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
After further investigation, DeKalb County Police arrested 36-year-old Chad Brooks, Sr.
According to authorities, they do not believe Brooks was the shooter, but they do believe his weapon was found and used in the shooting by one of several minors in the home at the time of the incident.
Brooks was charged with murder and cruelty to children. He remains in the County jail.
"Our hearts go out to the family," said the agency.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
