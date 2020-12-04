A child was fatally shot Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.
Police say the female victim was on the 1800 block of Madras Ct. in Lithonia. She suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police have not yet released details of the victim's age. "Our hearts go out to the family," said the agency. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.