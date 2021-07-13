ATLANTA (CBS46) – A child was found safe Tuesday after being taken during a car theft in Atlanta.
Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft around 8 a.m. at 77 Atlanta Ave. SE. When they arrived, a woman said her car was stolen while her child was still in the backseat. She said it happened while she was standing outside of her car with it still running. That’s when a man got in and drove off, she said.
A short time later, police found the car abandoned at 620 Newtown Circle with the child still inside and reportedly unharmed.
Grady EMS was called to check the child for any injuries as a precaution.
