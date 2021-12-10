ATLANTA (CBS46) — A child was shot on Atlanta's southwest side Friday evening.
Details are very limited at this time, but the Atlanta Police Department says the child was found shot on Landrum Drive and taken to the hospital.
While the condition of the child is not known at this time, police say the child was alert, conscious, and breathing, and taken to Eggleston Children's Hospital to be treated.
CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and will provide further updates as soon as they become available.
