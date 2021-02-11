Four people were injured Wednesday night after they were caught in the crossfire of bullets exchanged between two vehicles in northwest Atlanta.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the Daron Village Apartments on Harwell Road. Police say an argument between passengers inside two vehicles parked at the complex led to shots fired. A six-year-old boy, a 15 year-old, a woman and a 30 year-old man were all struck during the exchange. No identities have been released.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and a description of the vehicles involved was not available. The six-year old boy was taken to Egleston Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. The 15 year-old was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be okay. The other two adult victims were taken to Grady Hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
