SENOIA, Ga. (CBS46)- Mayor for the day! That’s what one local seven-year-old with a terminal brain cancer had the opportunity be Monday.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern was there when LJ Tucker got the key to the City of Senoia.
Dozens of people showed up at the Downtown Square in Senoia to support Tucker.
“It’s tough, he’s done very, very well, but it’s tough, because you don’t know day to day what’s going to happen, the symptoms can come on so quickly, he could lay down and take a nap, then wake up and not be able to walk,” said Crystal Tucker, LJ’s mom.
Seven-year-old LJ Tucker has a terminal brain tumor. They found out in April of 2017.
“Most don’t even make it 9 to 12 months past diagnosis, which is pretty much the time they gave us, and we are now at 21 months,” his mom said.
A woman who met LJ at a feeding the homeless event was amazed at how selfless he is and saw his love for helping his community. She wanted to organize something special for him.
"We just want him to be a normal kid for the day, and forget about doctors and all the things going on in his life that stink, so here he can just come, and all these people are out here to see him and be with him, and that’s what we really wanted for today,” said Jennifer Sample, the woman who put this event together.
City officials, law enforcement, the fire department, and members of the community all stopped by to support Tucker and watch him become Mayor for the day and receive a key to the city.
“It means a lot, you really see the good that’s still out there,” Crystal added, “He thinks it’s cool…he asked, what does the Mayor do? Do they make rules?”
“It just really warms my heart, he deserves to enjoy every single day, he’s basically getting cheated, so he deserves every day to be extra special,” Crystal said.
Tucker’s family says seeing the community come together to support him means the world to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.