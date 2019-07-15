GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ten children and one adult were trapped in the Alcovy River’s fast-moving waters after a recent thunderstorm.
Gwinnett County firefighters were able to save a child and father from going over the falls. Nine other children who were stranded in the middle of the river were also rescued.
“It's kind of rough and rocky and there are dead falls underneath the water so it's taking big risks,” said Debbie Dover.
Dover and her daughter Cat often visit Freeman's Mill Park but never go in the water.
“How quickly the water was able to get that high is very surprising, but I mean it's a river with a waterfall, so it can happen,” Cat said.
CBS46 cameras caught people in the river on Monday, even though signs forbid it. Kids were at the top of the falls, jumping one after another.
Gwinnett County police and firefighters made several stops at the park on Monday, telling people to stay out of the water.
CBS46 News has learned new signage warning people of the river’s dangers may go up at the park.
