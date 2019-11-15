FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people suffered serious injuries after a car slammed into them at a bus stop in Cumming Friday morning.
A Forsyth County school bus was stopped in the right lane on eastbound Buford Highway to pick up students. The bus driver activated the amber flashers prior to stopping, and then the red flashers and stop arm after coming to a stop.
While 43-year-old Jose Arturo Corejo-Nunez was walking two young girls to the stopped school bus from their driveway, a blue Toyota Camry operated by 19-year-old Christopher Ray Frachiseur was traveling eastbound on Buford Highway.
Police say the Camry did not stop for the school bus, and instead jumped the curb and traveled to the right of the school bus. The Camry proceeded on the sidewalk and struck Mr. Corejo-Nunez and the two young girls as they were walking on the sidewalk to the bus.
The girls that were struck are sisters ages 6 and 9. Mr. Corejo-Nunez and the girls were all transported by ambulance to metro-area hospitals for their injuries.
Christopher Ray Frachiseur was not injured.
Frachiseur was arrested on the scene and taken to the Forsyth County Jail. He is being charged with the following:
- Three counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle, Felony
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to Stop for a School Bus Loading or Unloading
- Too Fast for Conditions
- Due Care While Operating a Motor Vehicle
The crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.
