WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS46) -- More than half a million students will no longer be eligible for free school lunches under the Trump administration's proposed changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Democrats say the Department of Agriculture left that number out of its formal proposal.
Right now, children who live in households that are eligible for and enroll in SNAP are automatically enrolled in a federal program that offers free breakfasts and lunches at school.
Under the change, families would need to apply for the free meals individually. Anti-poverty advocates fear that some children could wind up falling through the cracks, or not qualifying for enough help.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, for the 2018-19 school year, just under 61% of the students statewide were eligible for the free and reduced lunch program. In Atlanta Public Schools, nearly 75% of students qualify.
