TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) — On Saturday, Wellroot Family Services hosted a Christmas Wonderland event in Tucker featuring The Tattooed Santa.
Children attending the event had the chance to meet Santa.
In addition, parents received gifts for more than 200 kids in foster care.
If you would like to donate to this organization, you can text GIVE CHRISTMAS to 41444.
