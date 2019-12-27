CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out at 3-story building, displacing 10 adults and eight children early Friday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire, started just after 4:30 a.m on the second floor and rear porches.
CFD said human services was called to the Lawndale residents along with a warming bus on scene.
CBS2 in Chicago says six children were brought down a ladder from the third floor. According to CFD, two kids hung from the third floor and ended up on the second floor landing, where they were brought down a ladder by fire crews.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.