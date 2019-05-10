HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) An attempted child abduction in Hapeville has parents on edge. It happened at Moreland Way and Old Jonesboro Road.
Police said two men in a van followed two elementary school children after they got off the bus, then chased after the kids. Now, the community is on high alert.
“Urgent alert. Please note that my son and a neighbors daughter were followed by white cargo van coming home from the bus stop,” said Hapeville resident Lori Wade as she read the alert sent to her phone. Wade is among those on the lookout for the white van believed to be involved in the attempted child abduction.
“We were walking from the bus stop and there was a van right here, a huge white van,” said nine-year-old John Stringer. “I was on this side of the road and she was on that side, and I saw them looking at Kelia and I had noticed there was a cage behind them.”
That’s when the two children say they knew they had to act quickly.
“He told us we we’re going to start running on the count of three and then we started running home,” said 10-year old Kelia, the other child who was nearly abducted.
At that point, Keila said the men came after them. “When we started running he got out of the car and started running after us, and when he saw us get in the yard he got back in his car,” added Kelia.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them, and while the two children are now safe and sound, parents and neighbors are reacting.
“That’s scary especially being a parent. You want to have your children be able to walk in the area they reside in and then you have to worry about somebody waiting lurking," said parent Curtisteen Metoyer.
Neighbor Lori Wade agreed, “It is freighting how blatant people are becoming with their attempts at anything, home invasions, picking up kids, it’s very concerning.”
But while the neighborhood is on alert, the father of this quick acting nine-year-old couldn't be happier. "Im proud of you buddy," said Stringer’s dad as he hugged him.
Again, Hapeville police want you be on the lookout for a white cargo van and anyone with information about this attempted child abduction is asked to contact police.
