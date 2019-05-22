Children rescued in BC (Coquitlam SAR)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two children are safe after spending the night on a mountain in Canada, after getting lost while hiking with their father.

Crews rescued the children, ages six and seven, from Burke Mountain in Coquitlam, British Columbia on Monday.

According to CTV News in Vancouver, the children's parents are originally from Georgia but currently live in Coquitlam.

Investigators say they and their father planned to hike to a lake to go fishing. They got off track and wound up slipping into a creek.

The father told investigators it was getting dark so he gave the kids food and warm clothes before taking off to find help.

The father made contact with another hiker and was able to call a rescue team. Crews found shoes and a backpack, which eventually led them to the children.

The children and their father were checked out at an area hospital and released.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

