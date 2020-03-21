ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta confirmed their first patient with COVID-19 on Saturday.
Details such as age and status remain scarce as the hospital is withholding information to protect the privacy of said patient.
The patient was immediately put into isolation, with CHOA following all necessary precautions as coordinated with the CDC, WHO, and other health organizations.
The team at Children’s began preparations for this potential situation long before the US had its first reported cases.
As with other hospital systems, CHOA is limiting visitors, postponing elective procedures, and have canceled non-urgent visits.
Stay with CBS46 for more on this developing story as details become available.
