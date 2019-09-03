ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Ten babies are safe thanks to a courageous team of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta employees who traveled to the Georgia coast on a special evacuation mission.
Three teams of drivers, respiratory nurses and respiratory therapists traveled to Candler Hospital and Memorial Health in Savannah to rescue the babies from the facility’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and bring them back to Atlanta.
Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued an executive order calling for a mandatory evacuation of all areas east of I-95 in coastal Georgia due to the likely impact of Hurricane Dorian.
Savannah lies in Chatham County, which was ordered to begin evacuations on Monday along with Bryan, Camden, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties.
The group of healthcare workers traveled in three trucks with the last one returning on Tuesday morning. The babies are now safe at the NICU of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.
