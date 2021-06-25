COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – An Austell man has been ordered to serve two life sentences after a Cobb jury convicted him of multiple counts of molestation.
After a weeklong jury trial, Luis Alonso Lopez, 50, was convicted on June 18 of seven counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation. He was acquitted of one count of child molestation.
Jurors heard evidence that between 2008 and 2017, Lopez manipulated and repeatedly sexually abused two relatives when the children were between 8 and 14 years old.
The victims testified that he often used promises of gifts to lure them to his bedroom, where he committed his sexual attacks.
On Monday, Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann B. Harris ordered Lopez to serve two consecutive life sentences for his crimes.
Judge Harris said the evidence showed Lopez to be “a serial sexual predator of young boys.”
“You preyed on your own family members and used their trust, and their love for you, as a tool to enable your predatory sexual activity. You bribed them with money and toys, and withheld attention when they resisted your sexual activity. You utterly robbed them of their childhood."
“And regardless of what you told those little boys – that ‘everybody did this and it was normal’ – you knew it was wrong. You told them it was vital that they not tell anyone and that no one know about it, and on at least one occasion, held your hand over the little boy’s mouth so no one would hear him scream,” Judge Harris said. “Your repeated sexual abuse of these little boys showed a level of depravity rarely seen in a courtroom.”
