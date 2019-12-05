ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Children's Shelter will make the season bright for many homeless children this year with their annual Holiday House toy drive.
From December 16-20, the shelter will offer a free VIP shopping experience where the homeless and formerly homeless can shop through a variety of donated toys, clothes, shoes and household items for their families.
Donations are made by corporations, local community groups, and individuals wanting to share the spirit of the season by giving to those in need.
The Atlanta Children's Shelter aims to help guide homeless families to independence. Since 1986, the shelter has cared for over 8,000 children and helped more than 5,000 families.
For more information and to donate items to the drive, view the wish-list or visit the Atlanta Children's Shelter website.
