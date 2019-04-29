Shoe Drive
Shoe Drive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A children's shoe drive will run until May 10 to benefit the DeKalb County DFACS department.

Shoes can be dropped off at the following locations throughout the county:

Browns Mill Recreation Center

5101 Browns Mill Rd, Lithonia,GA 30038

Exchange Recreation Center

2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

Gresham Recreation Center

3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

Hamilton Recreation Center

3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, GA 30079

Lucious Sanders Recreation Center

2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058

Mason Mill Recreation Center

1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033

N.H. Scott Recreation Center

2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032

Tobie Grant Recreation Center

644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079

