DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A children's shoe drive will run until May 10 to benefit the DeKalb County DFACS department.
Shoes can be dropped off at the following locations throughout the county:
Browns Mill Recreation Center
5101 Browns Mill Rd, Lithonia,GA 30038
Exchange Recreation Center
2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034
Gresham Recreation Center
3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
Hamilton Recreation Center
3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, GA 30079
Lucious Sanders Recreation Center
2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058
Mason Mill Recreation Center
1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033
N.H. Scott Recreation Center
2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032
Tobie Grant Recreation Center
644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.