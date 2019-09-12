(CBS46) – A manufacturer is recalling children’s lounge wear that could cause burn injuries.
Ragdoll & Rockets announced the recall on Tuesday, noting the lounge wear fails to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.
The recalled sleepwear was sold in sizes 2 through 6 and small through extra-large. The recalled styles include a one-piece, hooded and footed children’s onesie, pants with waistband drawstring, shorts, long-sleeved crew top and, ‘Cozy Baby Onesie.’
The sleepwear was sold exclusively at children’s boutiques nationwide and the company’s website from May 2018 through May 2019.
The company urges consumers to stop using the product immediately. Instructions on getting a refund can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.