NFL: DEC 22 Jaguars at Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Falcons team owner Arthur Blank walks the field prior to the regular season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 22, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 Icon Sportswire

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced the newest hospital in their system Monday, the Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

The project was made possible through a $200 million donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and will be part of a $1.5 billion project CHOA is undertaking. The new Arthur M. Blank Hospital will be a 1.5 million square foot hospital set to open in 2025 near the corner of North Druid Hills Road and I-85 in Brookhaven.

CHOA said the new Arthur Blank Hospital will have one tower with two wins, plus additional operating rooms, specialty beds, and diagnostic equipment for young patients, along with space for clinical research, trials, and other patient care.

