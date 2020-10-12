ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced the newest hospital in their system Monday, the Arthur M. Blank Hospital.
The project was made possible through a $200 million donation from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and will be part of a $1.5 billion project CHOA is undertaking. The new Arthur M. Blank Hospital will be a 1.5 million square foot hospital set to open in 2025 near the corner of North Druid Hills Road and I-85 in Brookhaven.
CHOA said the new Arthur Blank Hospital will have one tower with two wins, plus additional operating rooms, specialty beds, and diagnostic equipment for young patients, along with space for clinical research, trials, and other patient care.
