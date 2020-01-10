Chili cook-off for the kids is coming back to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Bring your game face because Chili for the Children Charity Cook-Off is back for its 14th year!
Proceeds from the event, which will be hosted at 103 West on January 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, will benefit Make-A-Wish Georgia. Make-A-Wish made over 400 dreams come true for Georgia children facing critical illness in 2019.
With the chance to make an even bigger difference in the lives of area children, the night will consist not only of delicious chili, but a silent auction to help make more wishes come true!
In addition, one local family will have its wish granted during the evening’s festivities.
For more information, visit their website.
