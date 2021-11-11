ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Just off Mt. Zion Parkway in Clayton County, a popular chain restaurant failed to make the grade with the health department this week.
Chili’s in Morrow scored 61-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, pasta and cheese were at the wrong temperatures. Plus, there were several dirty utensils with food debris on them stored as clean. And there were boxes of food on the floor and flies around a bag of onions.
“We had a couple of violations. We are currently working on getting everything fixed that we were marked off on. Our previous score was a 95. We’re trying to get right back to that 95 right before that,” Chili’s Manager Trevor Williams said.
There are several other restaurant scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In Gwinnett County, the Cheesecake Factory at the Mall of Georgia corrected most of its violations after failing a couple of weeks ago and scored 87-points and a “B” on a reinspection. In Cobb County, Los Bravos on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna picked up a 95 and in DeKalb County, Raging Burrito on Sycamore Street in Decatur earned 97-points.
And in Forsyth County, Village Italian on North Vickery Street in Cumming received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
It’s a family owned and operated business that has been around for six years. You can dine al fresco or inside. They have a great ambiance and everything in the kitchen is made from scratch. People go wild over the meatball ricotta. They also have a delicious balsamic chicken salad. You can enjoy bruschetta, Portofino ravioli and Giuseppe chicken as well. Plus, their supreme gourmet pizza is amazing. Boy that’s good!
