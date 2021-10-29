ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves are hoping to take the lead tonight in the World Series.
The game is being played in Truist Park in Cobb County and thousands of fans are attending the game or watching it outside at The Battery Atlanta.
One of the most recognizable faces at the game tonight is Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.
Jones was the MVP in 1999, which is the last time that the Atlanta Braves were in the World Series.
