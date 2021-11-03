ATLANTA (CBS46) — The first COVID-19 vaccines for children have been administered in metro Atlanta.
6-year-old Benjamin Chamblee received his shot on Wednesday from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
With his mom, Kimberly Chamblee, by his side, Benjamin became one of the first children between ages 5 and 11 to get a Pfizer vaccine shot.
"I picked him up from school and told him he would get a little poke today, just like the flu shot," Kimberly Chamblee said.
Chamblee said her husband had COVID and after that they decided the entire family should be vaccinated, including Benjamin.
"Makes me feel like I've done all I can do as a parent," Chamblee said. "I always advocate for him when it comes to school and vaccinations."
A study by Pfizer found the vaccine is 91% effective in preventing symptoms in children.
The same study says side effects were mild.
Other locations are also preparing to administer the shot to children.
Pharmacies Walgreens and CVS will have the vaccine available beginning this weekend.
